Collierville police identify clinic shooting suspect

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department identified the suspect in Tuesday’s shooting at Campbell Clinic.

Police say Larry Pickens shot and killed Dr. Benjamin Mauck on Tuesday afternoon inside an exam room.

Larry Pickens (Collierville PD)

Officers found Pickens on Poplar Avenue near the entrance of the clinic with a gun on his person. Police say he was taken into custody without incident.

Pickens, 29, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $1.2 million.

Pickens will be arraigned at Collierville Town Court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, all Campbell Clinic locations will remain closed until further notice.

Dr. Benjamin Mauck (Campbell Clinic)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.