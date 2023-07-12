Binghampton youth spends summer serving their community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several teenagers from Binghampton decided to spend their summer serving their community.

Service Over Self (SOS) Builds is providing Binghampton youth with a summer job training program for seven days in July.

Sixteen Binghampton High School students are learning job skills by providing home repair for homeowners in need.

Participants learned skills throughout the school year two days per week after the school day and then put those skills to the test for three weeks in the summer where they will provide total roof replacements for at least two Binghampton homeowners.

SOS Builds is a job training and mentoring program that provides young men and women in Binghampton with the skills and experiences needed for employment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.