Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

TBI releases 2022 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ report

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its 2022 ‘Crime in Tennesee’ report.

The report takes a look at the overall crime rates in Tennessee from 2022:

  • Reported incidents of murder, rape, and kidnapping all decreased, by double-digit percentages, from 2021 to 2022.
  • 119,215 Group A arrests were made in 2022, of which 7.98 percent were juveniles.
  • The number of reported DUI arrests decreased from 19,656 in 2021 to 17,794 in 2022.
  • The number of reported identity theft victims increased by 25.55 percent from 2021 to 2022.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davonte Pack and Ja Morant
SCSO issues arrest warrant for Ja Morant’s best friend
Jessie Dotson
Supreme Court rules against ‘Lester Street Killer’ over post-conviction relief
David Antwan Lee, 24
MPD: Suspect accused of fatally shooting teen during funeral procession shot, killed
Attorney Ben Crump and family of Jarveon Hudspeth call for Sheriff’s Office to release body cam...
Attorney, family wants body cam footage released after death of 21-year-old by deputy
1 injured during shooting on Prescott Rd.
Man killed in Parkway Village, driven to gas station

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
Cody Bass (left) and Rocky Leal (right)
Two men arrested for stealing vehicles, running chop shop
Damage to the front of Cunningham's Watch and Jewelry Repair
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars smash into jewelry store
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars smash into jewelry store