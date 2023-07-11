TBI releases 2022 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ report

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its 2022 ‘Crime in Tennesee’ report.

The report takes a look at the overall crime rates in Tennessee from 2022:

Reported incidents of murder, rape, and kidnapping all decreased, by double-digit percentages, from 2021 to 2022.

119,215 Group A arrests were made in 2022, of which 7.98 percent were juveniles.

The number of reported DUI arrests decreased from 19,656 in 2021 to 17,794 in 2022.

The number of reported identity theft victims increased by 25.55 percent from 2021 to 2022.

The TIBRS program continues to serve as a model for the nation and remains successful because of the continued cooperation by Tennessee’s law enforcement community. TBI remains committed to this effort and will continue to provide the training and technical assistance necessary to collect the most accurate and comprehensive crime statistics for Tennessee and its citizens.

