Southwest Airlines launches seasonal nonstop flights between Memphis and Washington D.C.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southwest Airlines launched its seasonal daily nonstop service between Memphis and Washington D.C., Memphis International Airport announced on Tuesday.

The service will operate through Sept. 4.

Memphis to Washington D.C.:

Departs: 8:25 AM (CT)

Arrives: 11:35 AM (ET)

Washington D.C. to Memphis:

Departs: 5:05 PM (ET)

Arrives: 6:20 PM (CT)

The Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) brings Southwest’s number of destinations from MEM to eight, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago (Midway), Dallas (Love Field), Denver, Houston (Hobby), Orlando, and Phoenix.

“It’s great to see Southwest adding to its number of destinations at MEM. Washington DC is one of our top destinations and we expect that this will be a popular route this summer.”

