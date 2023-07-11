Southwest Airlines launches seasonal nonstop flights between Memphis and Washington D.C.
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southwest Airlines launched its seasonal daily nonstop service between Memphis and Washington D.C., Memphis International Airport announced on Tuesday.
The service will operate through Sept. 4.
Memphis to Washington D.C.:
- Departs: 8:25 AM (CT)
- Arrives: 11:35 AM (ET)
Washington D.C. to Memphis:
- Departs: 5:05 PM (ET)
- Arrives: 6:20 PM (CT)
The Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) brings Southwest’s number of destinations from MEM to eight, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago (Midway), Dallas (Love Field), Denver, Houston (Hobby), Orlando, and Phoenix.
For more information about this and other flights, visit click here.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.