SCSO issues arrest warrant for Ja Morant’s best friend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant’s best friend is wanted by Shelby County authorities.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Davonte Pack in connection to a basketball beatdown at the home of the Grizzlies superstar last summer.

Morant and Pack are both accused of assaulting the now-18-year-old Joshua Holloway during a pick-up game last summer at Morant’s house in Eads, Tennessee. In September 2022, the teen filed a lawsuit against the pair.

Records show the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) obtained a warrant for 24-year-old Pack’s arrest stemming from the altercation.

Today, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for the arrest of Davonte Pack, who has been charged with Simple Assault in relation to the July 2022 altercation involving Mr. Pack, Memphis Grizzlies basketball player Ja Morant, and a juvenile basketball player at Mr. Morant’s residence in Eads. The SCSO consulted with the SCDAG before obtaining the warrant. The SCDAG Office will proceed to prosecute this case as we would any Simple Assault. As this is an active case, there is no further information we can provide at this time.

Monday in court, Morant’s lawyers tried to get the case dismissed, using the “Stand Your Ground” law to argue Morant acted in self-defense. The NBA all-star’s legal team declined an interview after court, but Holloway’s attorney did talk with Action News 5.

”We believe that the ‘Stand Your Ground’ statute,” said attorney Rebecca Adelman, “doesn’t apply because it’s been waived. But more importantly, we believe that the ‘Stand Your Ground’ law is in direct conflict with Mr. Holloway’s right to a trial by jury.”

The Memphis Grizzlies also banned Pack from home games for a year after a dust-up between Pack, Morant’s father, and a couple of Indiana Pacers players during a January game.

Pack wound up getting escorted from the Forum.

“Banned my brother for a year,” tweeted Morant at the time, “unbelievable.”

Grizzlies star player Ja Morant's best friend, Davonte Pack, being escorted from the Jan. 29 game against the Indiana Pacers (USA Today Sports)

After the game, an SUV with Morant inside rolled up on the Pacers and witnesses said someone inside the car pointed a red laser at the Pacers’ bus.

Morant ran into more trouble in May after he was seen holding a gun in a video on Pack’s Instagram account. The NBA suspended him for 25 games this upcoming season.

Investigators said Pack was also with Ja Morant when he was involved in other incidents, including a fight with a mall security guard at Wolfchase and a tussle at a high school volleyball game.

Now, SCSO is looking for Pack to serve the warrant.

Morant’s legal team will be back in court Wednesday fighting to get the Holloway lawsuit dismissed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.