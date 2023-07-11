Advertise with Us
Patient shoots, kills healthcare worker in Collierville

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A healthcare worker was shot and killed by a patient at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics on Tuesday afternoon.

Collierville Police Department was called to the scene just after 2 p.m.

Police say the shooting happened in an exam room.

Officers found the suspect on Poplar Avenue near the entrance of the clinic with a gun on his person.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

