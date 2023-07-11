Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

MPD: Westwood shooting leaves man in critical condition

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in a Westwood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, Memphis police say.

At 2:33 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Melwood Street, where one shooting victim was found and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davonte Pack and Ja Morant
SCSO issues arrest warrant for Ja Morant’s best friend
Jessie Dotson
Supreme Court rules against ‘Lester Street Killer’ over post-conviction relief
David Antwan Lee, 24
MPD: Suspect accused of fatally shooting teen during funeral procession shot, killed
Mark Lesure
Fraternity brothers remember retired MPD officer found dead at Memphis home as ‘man of perseverance’
Michael Clayton, 27
MPD: Suspect accused of fatally shooting Memphis rapper ‘Casino Jizzle’ arrested

Latest News

Collierville Police Department
Patient shoots, kills healthcare worker in Collierville
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee Supreme Court building in Nashville, Tenn. (AP...
Tenn. Supreme Court suspends Shelby Co. attorney for 2nd time in 6 years
Southland Safari in Clarksburg, Tennessee, is a short trip away to see some incredible animals!
5 Star Story: Southland Safari
The shooting scene in Bethel Grove neighborhood on Burns Avenue.
Girl injured in Bethel Grove shooting