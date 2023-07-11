MPD: Westwood shooting leaves man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in a Westwood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, Memphis police say.

At 2:33 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Melwood Street, where one shooting victim was found and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.