MPD: Suspect accused of fatally shooting Memphis rapper ‘Casino Jizzle’ arrested

Michael Clayton, 27
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has arrested the man accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old Robert Turnstall, aka Memphis rapper “Casino Jizzle,” on the Fourth of July.

Casino Jizzle was an independent artist preparing to release his debut album only a few days shy of his death. According to Turnstall’s manager, the rapper’s death was the result of a domestic dispute.

On the evening of Independence Day, Memphis police responded to a fatal shooting at a home on Goldbrier Lane in Northeast Memphis, where Turnsatall was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene on Goldbrier Lane
Police say 27-year-old Michael Clayton was developed as a suspect in the young rapper’s murder early in the investigation.

Officers attempted to locate Clayton at various addresses but were unsuccessful. A warrant was then issued for his arrest, charging him with first-degree murder.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, officers learned that Clayton was in the 300 block of Exchange Avenue near 201 Poplar, where police found Clayton and arrested him without incident.

There is no bond or hearing information set at this time.

Casino Jizzle
