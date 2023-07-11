Advertise with Us
MPD searching for fast-food restaurant serial robber

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a fast-food restaurant serial robber.

At 11:14 p.m. on July 8, a man robbed the Taco Bell on 3569 Democratic Road using the drive-thru window.

According to police, the man placed the handgun on the victim’s side and demanded money from the register.

Police say the suspect then ran away.

On the same day, at 11:28 p.m., the same man robbed a McDonald’s on 6050 Winchester Road at gunpoint using the drive-thru window, said MPD.

Police say at 1:24 a.m. on July 9, the same suspect robbed the McDonald’s at 3845 East Shelby Drive using the drive-thru.

No arrest has been made at this time.

Anyone with information about these multiple robberies should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

