MPD: Man seriously injured in Southeast Memphis crash involving motorcycle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle in Southeast Memphis, according to Memphis police.

At 3:13 p.m., officers responded to the crash near East Shelby Drive and Tuggle Road.

One victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police could not clarify whether or not the victim was the motorcyclist.

Traffic in the area is blocked.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

