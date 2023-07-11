Memphis City Council meeting to bring updates on major issues in city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city council members will begin their first meeting of the fiscal year with a lot on their agenda, including the impound lot crisis and MLGW updates.

In the meeting Tuesday, the Memphis Police Department is expected to give an update on the lot and any improvement made over the last six months.

Frustration over the city’s crowded impound lot has been growing for months following the recent trend that makes Kia and Hyundai model cars easy to break into and steal.

Back in January, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland promised some organization as cars and trucks overflowed in this lot.

Many tow truck drivers complained about how difficult it was to navigate through the lot, attributing a 47% increase in the number of vehicles taken there in 4 years.

People who own the vehicles also said in recent months, it’s taken more time to retrieve their car from this lot.

It’s also a $20 fee to get on the lot and more money to have your car towed off the lot once you find it.

In the past, advocates with Tow Owners of Memphis and Shelby County Association have said the overcrowding affected drivers’ pay.

Also, in the meeting, MLGW leaders are expected to provide an update on the recent storms and tree-cutting efforts across the larger-Memphis area.

This is as MLGW crews and neighborhoods continue to clean up after devastating storms from late last month and earlier this month.

This update follows storms last month that knocked out power to more than 122,000 homes and businesses across Shelby County.

Restoration efforts took nearly two weeks.

A lot of those efforts included clearing debris and brush and cutting down large trees.

At one point, MLGW reportedly had over 100 electric repair crews, 28 troubleshooter crews, 79 tree-trimming crews, and 50 damage assessment crews out all for restoration efforts.

That’s on top of the community effort many municipalities hired their own tree-trimming services and had a lot of community help as well.

”I’ve been helping all over the city. Up and down the street whenever I can. I got equipment and manpower. I don’t mind sharing it,” said Mike Bogenschneider from Flag City Towing.

MLGW leaders are also promising infrastructure upgrades to customers to prevent widespread outages like we saw earlier this month.

They have not announced a timeline for when construction for those upgrades will begin.

