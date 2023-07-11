Advertise with Us
Man accused of stealing vehicles, running chop shop

Rocky Leal, 38
Rocky Leal, 38(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man for stealing vehicles and running a chop shop.

Rocky Leal is charged with property theft, chop shop law violation, and vandalism.

On April 1, a victim reported to MPD that his 1995 Ford Mustang was stolen.

Another victim reported his 2006 Chevrolet Corvette was stolen on April 10.

Detectives did a search warrant on May 2 at a residence on Macon Road.

The stolen Ford Mustang was found and had been repainted. The car was stripped of its hood, engine parts, seats, steering wheel, and all four original tires.

The stolen Chevrolet Corvette was also found and was stripped of its doors, wheels, and most of the original interior.

Numerous vehicles and engine parts were also found in the backyard of the property as well as various tools and vehicle fluids.

A witness told officers Leal brought both of the stolen vehicles over to the property and put them in the backyard and Leal stripped the vehicles of all its parts.

