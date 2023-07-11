Advertise with Us
Heat is on the rise along with isolated late week storms

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a partly cloudy sky as temperatures climb to around 90 by the afternoon. Winds will be south at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds late. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph. 

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a passing shower or storm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s but it will feel like 100+. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph. 

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: An expanding ridge of high pressure will build eastward toward the Mid-South helping to surge temperatures and humidity levels up again through late week. A few waves of storms will be dropping in from the northwest on occasion, especially in the overnight hours. High wind will be the main risk. In the meantime, each day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with hit or miss storm risk with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Heat indices will likely hit 100-105 at times.

WEEKEND: More of the same with sun, clouds and isolated storm chances both days. Highs will be in the 90s with lows in the 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

