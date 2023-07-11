Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Governor Sanders providing state aid for rising school insurance rates

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders plans to provide state aid to schools for rising insurance rates
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders plans to provide state aid to schools for rising insurance rates(Arkansas Governor's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is looking to provide aid to school districts in covering the cost of rising insurance rates.

According to a news release, school districts in the state are facing substantial increases in rates for the upcoming year, averaging nearly 130%.

“What these insurance providers are doing to our schools is outrageous. They gave districts no reasonable justification for skyrocketing premium costs. It’s clear that they’re just trying to line their pockets on the backs of Arkansas children and taxpayers,” Governor Sanders said. “To prevent our districts from facing financial difficulties, my administration is stepping up to help them cover rising premium costs.”

Sanders authorized the state to cover 30% of the cost increase.

If it receives legislative approval, the funds would come from the state’s restricted reserve account.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Police: Patient shoots, kills orthopedic surgeon in Collierville clinic
Davonte Pack and Ja Morant
SCSO issues arrest warrant for Ja Morant’s best friend
The scene outside the Collierville Kroger
Fire breaks out inside Collierville Kroger, store closed as firefighters investigate
Mark Lesure
Fraternity brothers remember retired MPD officer found dead at Memphis home as ‘man of perseverance’
Khattabi Dardour, 55
Mississippi man charged with driving drunk, hitting 4 pedestrians in Memphis

Latest News

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Kenneth Bynum
MPD arrested fourth suspect in connection to kidnapping in High Point Terrance
The heat is back for this afternoon until the end of the work week. Although highs will only be...
Maggye's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Larry Pickens
Collierville police identify clinic shooting suspect
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Small victory for Ja Morant’s legal team in lawsuit against him