Girl injured in Bethel Grove shooting

The shooting scene in Bethel Grove neighborhood on Burns Avenue.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a girl injured on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:12 p.m. on Burns Avenue near Labelle Street and Pendelton Street.

The victim was found and taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

MPD says the suspects left the scene before officers showed up.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call 901-528-CASH.

