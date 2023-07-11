Advertise with Us
Former MPD officer to face murder trial in early 2024

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A trial date is set for a former Memphis police officer charged with murder.

Patric Ferguson will be back in Shelby County Court on Jan. 16, 2024, for his trial.

He’s accused of kidnapping and murdering 30-year-old Robert Lee Howard in the back of his MPD squad car while on duty as an officer in 2021.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Ferguson admitted to going to Howard’s home, abducting him at gunpoint, and later fatally shooting him in the back of his squad car while he was on duty.

The former police officer also confessed to leaving Howard’s body at one location and getting help to move and dispose of his body at a different location.

Ferguson is currently out on a $400,000 bond, with a homebound GPS monitor. His previous bail conditions only allowed him to leave home for work.

Monday in court, his bail conditions were altered to allow him to leave home for work, health services, or church.

