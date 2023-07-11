Former MPD officer charged in deadly 2021 crash expected to plead guilty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis police officer accused of killing two people in a deadly high-speed crash in 2021 is expected to plead guilty to his charges.

Antonio Marshall, 29, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.

The charges stem from a crash in 2021 on Walnut Grove where the speed limit was 45 miles per hour. Marshall, off-duty at the time, was reportedly driving 114 miles per hour.

Tuesday in Shelby County Court, his attorney, Blake Ballin, said Marshall plans to take full responsibility and ask a Shelby County judge for probation.

“This was an act of recklessness, not intent. This was a situation where Mr. Marshall is going to come in here next time. He’s going to apologize, again. He’s written a letter to these families. He plans to apologize again in public.”

Marshall’s plea hearing will take place Aug. 8, 2023.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.