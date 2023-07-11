Advertise with Us
Former MPD officer charged in deadly 2021 crash expected to plead guilty

Former Memphis Police Officer Antonio Marshall accused of killing two in crash.
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis police officer accused of killing two people in a deadly high-speed crash in 2021 is expected to plead guilty to his charges.

Antonio Marshall, 29, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.

The charges stem from a crash in 2021 on Walnut Grove where the speed limit was 45 miles per hour. Marshall, off-duty at the time, was reportedly driving 114 miles per hour.

Tuesday in Shelby County Court, his attorney, Blake Ballin, said Marshall plans to take full responsibility and ask a Shelby County judge for probation.

“This was an act of recklessness, not intent. This was a situation where Mr. Marshall is going to come in here next time. He’s going to apologize, again. He’s written a letter to these families. He plans to apologize again in public.”

Marshall’s plea hearing will take place Aug. 8, 2023.

