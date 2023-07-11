First Alert Forecast: seasonable heat Tuesday; searing heat & storm risks mid-late week

TUESDAY: After a day with a refreshing north breeze, the muggier air begins to infiltrate northward as our winds turn back from the south. We’ll start off comfortable in the 60s with mostly sunny skies as temperatures climb toward the upper 80s to near 90 by the afternoon hours. A few clouds could sneak, but we’ll remain dry overnight with lows falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: July’s heat and humidity returns in full display through mid-week as a ridge of high pressure nudges its way into the region. This will help to push highs back toward the middle 90s and humidity levels to ‘miserable’ levels. For most of the day, expect a mix of sun and clouds; though, attention should be paid toward the northwest as a complex of storms could move toward the Mid-South by late afternoon or into the evening hours. This could feature strong wind, lightning and heavy rains as it shifts through.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The heat dome will edge its way into the Mid-South – helping to surge temperatures and humidity levels up again through mid-late week. While high pressure typically helps to suppress storm development – being on the edge of the ridge, like we’ll be, could set us up to see a few waves of storms dropping in from the northwest on occasion. In the meantime, most days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with hit or miss storm risk with highs in the middle 90s; lows in the middle 70s. Heat indices will likely hit near-critical levels during this time. Timing of these storm complexes can be complex, but, generally, a few evenings and nights could feature gusty storm complex moving into the region. This impending pattern looks to break by the end of the upcoming weekend.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

