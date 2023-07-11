Fire breaks out inside Collierville Kroger, store closed as firefighters investigate

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collierville Fire and Rescue Administration is investigating a fire that erupted inside the Collierville Kroger on Tuesday.

According to city officials, firefighters have extinguished a blaze that began inside the store located at South Houston Levee Road and Winchester Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to a Kroger spokesperson, the store will remain closed until management gets approval from the fire inspector to reopen.

“At Kroger, safety is our top priority for customers and associates. Our Houston Levee and Winchester road location will remain closed until the Fire Inspector provides approval to reopen. We are working with the local fire department to help with this ongoing investigation.”

