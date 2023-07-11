Collierville police investigate shooting near Baptist hospital

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department was called to a shooting near Baptist Memorial Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say there was a shooting, and the shooter was taken into custody.

Details remain sparse, but police say the area is secure and there is no threat to the public.

Action News 5 crews are headed to the scene to learn more.

