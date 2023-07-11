Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Collierville police investigate shooting near Baptist hospital

Collierville Police Department
Collierville Police Department(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department was called to a shooting near Baptist Memorial Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say there was a shooting, and the shooter was taken into custody.

Details remain sparse, but police say the area is secure and there is no threat to the public.

Action News 5 crews are headed to the scene to learn more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davonte Pack and Ja Morant
SCSO issues arrest warrant for Ja Morant’s best friend
Jessie Dotson
Supreme Court rules against ‘Lester Street Killer’ over post-conviction relief
David Antwan Lee, 24
MPD: Suspect accused of fatally shooting teen during funeral procession shot, killed
Mark Lesure
Fraternity brothers remember retired MPD officer found dead at Memphis home as ‘man of perseverance’
Michael Clayton, 27
MPD: Suspect accused of fatally shooting Memphis rapper ‘Casino Jizzle’ arrested

Latest News

Southland Safari in Clarksburg, Tennessee, is a short trip away to see some incredible animals!
5 Star Story: Southland Safari
The shooting scene in Bethel Grove neighborhood on Burns Avenue.
Girl injured in Bethel Grove shooting
Mayor Jim Strickland hosts discussion about cime impacting Memphis and Shelby County
Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines launches seasonal nonstop flights between Memphis and Washington D.C.