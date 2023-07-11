Advertise with Us
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars smash into jewelry store

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four men smashed into a jewelry store in the Crosstown area Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the scene at Cunningham’s Watch and Jewelry Repair on Cleveland Street just before 2 a.m.

The front glass had been shattered and the bars on the window were taken off.

The four men escaped with a metal cash box with $500 inside and an undetermined amount of jewelry.

The men were scene arriving at the store in a silver Chrysler 300 and black Infiniti sedan.

The window was broken with a pole and the bars were kicked off.

The group was last seen heading north on Cleveland Street.

