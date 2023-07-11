Best Life: To keto or not to keto?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - The Keto Diet, a plan that’s high in fat and low in carbs, has become a popular way to lose weight.

In fact, the International Food Information Council reports that about 12.9 million Americans follow the Keto Diet each year, but what are the benefits and risks of this approach?

Thinking of going keto? The ketogenic, or “Keto,” diet involves consuming 60% of daily calories from fat, 30% from protein, and 10% from carbs.

The idea is your body doesn’t have carbs, so it burns fat first!

“It essentially mimics the fasting state,” said Doctor Nicholas Brenton, MD.

Research suggests the Keto Diet has benefits. It can help with weight loss, make cancer cells more reactive to chemo and radiation, reduce seizures, improve acne, and reduce blood sugar levels in those with diabetes.

One recent study also found the Keto Diet helps people with multiple sclerosis by improving neurologic disability and quality of life.

“At the six-month point on the diet is that patients were less depressed, they were significantly lower levels of fatigue,” said J. Nicholas Brenton, MD, Assoc. Prof. of Neurology & Pediatrics at the University of Virginia Health System.

There may also be some downsides. A recent study found keto diets were linked to twice as many cardiovascular events, including heart attacks, strokes, and blockages in arteries.

People on keto diets had significantly higher levels of LDL -- or “bad” cholesterol.

Some evidence has also shown that long-term keto diets can lower levels of healthy gut bacteria in children. But experts say more research is needed to confirm these links.

“I don’t advocate that all patients go on these diets,” says Doctor Brenton.

Another potential negative of keto: it’s restrictive. One study found 37% of keto dieters quit because the diet was too strict to follow.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.

