Action News 5 teams up with YMCA for backpack drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 is thrilled to give back to Mid-South families, and proud to team up with the YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South for the YMCA Backpack Drive.

Show third graders in the Mid-South you’ve got their back by helping purchase new backpacks and supplies for the upcoming school year.

Starting July 10, drop off new backpacks and school supplies at your local YMCA.

For the full list of donation spots and wish lists, or to donate online, click here.

