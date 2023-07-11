Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Action News 5 teams up with YMCA for backpack drive

YMCA and Action News 5 have teamed up for a backpack drive!
YMCA and Action News 5 have teamed up for a backpack drive!(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 is thrilled to give back to Mid-South families, and proud to team up with the YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South for the YMCA Backpack Drive.

Show third graders in the Mid-South you’ve got their back by helping purchase new backpacks and supplies for the upcoming school year.

Starting July 10, drop off new backpacks and school supplies at your local YMCA.

For the full list of donation spots and wish lists, or to donate online, click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Antwan Lee, 24
MPD: Suspect accused of fatally shooting teen during funeral procession shot, killed
Jessie Dotson
Supreme Court rules against ‘Lester Street Killer’ over post-conviction relief
Attorney Ben Crump and family of Jarveon Hudspeth call for Sheriff’s Office to release body cam...
Attorney, family wants body cam footage released after death of 21-year-old by deputy
1 injured during shooting on Prescott Rd.
Man killed in Parkway Village, driven to gas station
Man throws large rock through window, threatens business owner, police say
Man throws large rock through window, damages business owner's property, police say

Latest News

Damage to the front of Cunningham's Watch and Jewelry Repair
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars smash into jewelry store
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars smash into jewelry store
Cody Bass (left) and Rocky Leal (right)
Two men arrested for stealing vehicles, running chop shop
The suspect that has robbed several fast food establishments.
MPD searching for fast-food restaurant serial robber