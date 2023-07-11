901 Now: Memphis teen starts brand to encourage youth to enjoy the outdoors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Happening in the 901 Now, a young Memphis entrepreneur is looking for ways to get teens to put down their phones and get outside.

“We’re going to open schools all over the world, we are going to open community centers all over the world and we are just going to build infrastructure for the children to have something to do outside,” Malik Elliot, Founder of Lost Hearts, said.

At just 19 years old, Malik Elliot is very intentional about his plans to make an impact in Memphis and across the world.

”Whatever you want to do, just take the risk; we’re young,” Elliot said. “If you want to start a lemonade stand, if you want to start anything, it’s not lame, you can do whatever you want. Just start it and figure out the rest later.”

That’s exactly what Elliot did. At age 16, he launched Lost Hearts, a clothing brand with a mission.

”The meaning behind it is, our generation, we are so caught up on our phone that we never take the time to appreciate it,” Elliot said. “So, anything you love doing outside whether it’s camping, hiking, or even if it’s going on a nice walk, that’s what lost hearts is all about.”

The apparel and accessories are just one way Elliot is expanding his brand, but he is also trying to include the community, by doing things like hosting community kickball games.

”My best memories as a kid was playing kickball,” Elliot said. “Like everyone can play it, it’s competitive and fun. You can’t go wrong with it. A lot of these kids really don’t have anything to do. So, it motivated me to provide that for them.”

The best way Elliot has been able to make that impact is through Lost Hearts.

