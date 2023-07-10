Your First Alert to more extreme heat & humidity this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air is in place as the week begins giving the Mid-South a break from the rain and humidity. Rain chances will remain low this week, but humidity will soar by midweek allowing “feels like” temperatures to push into the triple digits.

TONIGHT: Clear with patchy late night fog, a light to Calm wind, and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light South wind and afternoon highs near 90.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid, with a chance of isolated afternoon downpours, highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid along with a chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms each day. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s with heat index values ranging from 105 to 110 during the afternoon and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the mid 90s, heat index values ranging from 110 to 115, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

