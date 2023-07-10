Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Your First Alert to more extreme heat & humidity this week

By Ron Childers
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air is in place as the week begins giving the Mid-South a break from the rain and humidity. Rain chances will remain low this week, but humidity will soar by midweek allowing “feels like” temperatures to push into the triple digits.

TONIGHT: Clear with patchy late night fog, a light to Calm wind, and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light South wind and afternoon highs near 90.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid, with a chance of isolated afternoon downpours, highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid along with a chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms each day. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s with heat index values ranging from 105 to 110 during the afternoon and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the mid 90s, heat index values ranging from 110 to 115, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tadarrius Bean, 24
Former officer Tedarrius Bean’s attorney confirms that Bean is in fact moving forward with motion for separate trial
Man arrested after fatal crash on Getwell, did not have driver’s license, police say
Man arrested after fatal crash on Getwell, did not have driver’s license, police say
Memphis Police Department investigating the shooting scene on Falcon Street.
MPD investigates death of man in Westwood
Man throws large rock through window, threatens business owner, police say
Man throws large rock through window, damages business owner's property, police say
Former TN Senator Roy Herron
Former Senator Roy Herron dies after jet ski accident

Latest News

Family of Jarveon Hudspeth wants video of deadly traffic stop released
Attorneys argue self-defense in Ja Morant’s lawsuit dismissal request
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 10, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant sits on the bench during the first half of Game 5 in a...
Attorneys argue self-defense in Ja Morant’s lawsuit dismissal request