Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

You can get free fries from McDonald’s this week. Here’s how

McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.
McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.(McDonald's)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – French fry fans have a new day to celebrate their favorite side at McDonald’s.

The fast food franchise is marking National French Fry Day on Thursday, July 13 with a side of free fries of any size.

McDonald’s said you can score yours free of charge by ordering online using the McDonald’s app and that no purchase is necessary.

More information can be found via the McDonald’s app.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tadarrius Bean, 24
Former officer Tedarrius Bean’s attorney confirms that Bean is in fact moving forward with motion for separate trial
Man arrested after fatal crash on Getwell, did not have driver’s license, police say
Man arrested after fatal crash on Getwell, did not have driver’s license, police say
Memphis Police Department investigating the shooting scene on Falcon Street.
MPD investigates death of man in Westwood
Man throws large rock through window, threatens business owner, police say
Man throws large rock through window, damages business owner's property, police say
Former TN Senator Roy Herron
Former Senator Roy Herron dies after jet ski accident

Latest News

Family of Jarveon Hudspeth wants video of deadly traffic stop released
Attorneys argue self-defense in Ja Morant’s lawsuit dismissal request
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual...
Aretha Franklin’s sons clash over her wishes in trial over dual wills
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 10, 2023
This photo provided by law enforcement shows Eric Abril.
Homicide suspect who fled a Northern California hospital is captured a day after his escape