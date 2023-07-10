Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Two car thieves arrested after foot pursuit in South Nashville

The men drove off with a new Mercedes that was left idling in front of an airport hotel on Saturday.
Two men led MNPD on a pursuit in a stolen Mercedes in South Nashville.
Two men led MNPD on a pursuit in a stolen Mercedes in South Nashville.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Memphis men are in custody after attempting to steal a luxury car near the airport on Saturday night.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 22-year-old Christopher Chapman and 25-year-old Terrance Newsom drove off with a new Mercedes on Saturday night after it was left idling in front of a hotel on Royal Parkway near Nashville International Airport.

MNPD units tracked the Mercedes to an apartment complex on Elm Hill Pike when the men began to drive away. Spike strips were deployed, but Chapman drove onto the curb to avoid them, police reported.

An MNPD helicopter followed the Mercedes into South Nashville as it fled at speeds exceeding 120 mph, eventually pulling into an apartment complex on Old Franklin Road. Both Chapman and Newsom bailed out of the car and ran. After a lengthy foot pursuit, both men were taken into custody.

Chapman is on probation in Shelby County and is charged with vehicle theft, evading arrest and reckless driving. His bond is set at $35,000.

Newsom is charged with vehicle theft and evading arrest. He is being held on a $26,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tadarrius Bean, 24
Former officer Tedarrius Bean’s attorney confirms that Bean is in fact moving forward with motion for separate trial
Man arrested after fatal crash on Getwell, did not have driver’s license, police say
Man arrested after fatal crash on Getwell, did not have driver’s license, police say
Memphis Police Department investigating the shooting scene on Falcon Street.
MPD investigates death of man in Westwood
Man throws large rock through window, threatens business owner, police say
Man throws large rock through window, damages business owner's property, police say
Former TN Senator Roy Herron
Former Senator Roy Herron dies after jet ski accident

Latest News

Attorney Ben Crump and family of Jarveon Hudspeth call for Sheriff’s Office to release body cam...
Attorney, family wants body cam footage released after death of 21-year-old by deputy
Attorney Ben Crump to host press conference concerning death of 21-year-old after SCSO alt
Families celebrate becoming first-time homebuyers
Families celebrate becoming first-time homebuyers
Patric Ferguson, 31
Former MPD officer out on bond after allegedly kidnapping, murdering man while on duty in 2021
The man accused of impersonating security guard employee and stealing over $10,000.
Man accused of impersonating security guard, steals over $10K