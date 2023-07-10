Supreme Court rules against ‘Lester Street Killer’ over post-conviction relief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled against Jessie Dotson in his appeal for post-conviction relief.

A Shelby County jury convicted Dotson of six counts of premeditated first-degree murder and he was sentenced to death.

Dotson filed the appeal on claims of ineffective assistance of counsel.

Dotson sought post-conviction relief and the Office of the Post-Conviction Defender (OPCD) was appointed to represent him. As the case progressed to a hearing, the OPCD filed ex parte motions seeking funds for the services of various experts.

The post-conviction court approved the funds. However, when the funding orders were submitted for approval pursuant to Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 13, the Director of the Administrative Office of the Courts and the Chief Justice vacated the orders.

The court ruled that Supreme Court Rule 13 was constitutionally applied, and that he was not denied due process and was afforded a full and fair post-conviction hearing.

Dotson was convicted on the shooting and stabbing deaths of six victims, including two small children, on Lester Street in Memphis on March 3, 2008. He was then dubbed the “Lester Street Killer.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.