Nice start to the week but it won’t last long

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After soggy and stormy periods through the weekend, we’ll trend calmer and quieter to start the week. The sky will be mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight with lows in the 60s to near 70. Some patchy fog is possible. Winds will become calm.

TUESDAY: Expect a mostly sunny sky as temperatures climb into the low 90s by the afternoon. Winds will be south at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: An expanding ridge of high pressure will build eastward toward the Mid-South helping to surge temperatures and humidity levels up again through late week. A few waves of storms will be dropping in from the northwest on occasion, especially in the overnight hours. High wind will be the main risk. In the meantime, each day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with hit or miss storm risk with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Heat indices will likely hit 100-105 at times.

WEEKEND: More of the same with sun, clouds and isolated storm chances both days. Highs will be in the 90s with lows in the 70s.

