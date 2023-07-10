Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD: Suspect accused of fatally shooting teen during funeral procession shot, killed

David Antwan Lee, 24
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy during his friend’s funeral procession in 2021 has been shot and killed, according to Memphis police.

Police say 24-year-old David Antwan Lee was shot in the New Chicago area Thursday night. He was driven to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.

A second victim, a 28-year-old, was also killed in the same shooting.

According to court records, Lee was indicted for the murder of 16-year-old Emmit Beasley on May 24, 2022.

In October 2021, 16-year-old Emmit Beasley was killed in a shooting in North Memphis while he...
He was charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

The next day, Lee was released from Shelby County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

According to a police affidavit, on Oct. 23, 2021, Beasley was walking in a funeral procession down Hunter Avenue when several men started shooting.

Beasley was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was a junior at Southwind High School.

