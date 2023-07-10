Advertise with Us
MPD: 2 adults, 1 juvenile in critical condition after crash on Airways

MPD: 2 adults, 1 juvenile in critical condition after crash on Airways
(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department notifies the public of a crash that left 2 adults and one juvenile in critical condition.

Around 3:51 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a crash on Airways Boulevard near East Brooks Road.

When police arrived, they discovered that three individuals had been injured in the accident.

Two adults were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, and one juvenile was transported to Le Bonheur hospital in critical condition.

MPD is cautioning the public to avoid the area.

