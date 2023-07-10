Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Military vehicle driven into Army base building; driver arrested, officials say

A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1)...
A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1) on Fort Stewart Monday around 10 a.m., according to Fort Stewart personnel.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A military vehicle was driven into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters, building 1, on Fort Stewart Monday around 10 a.m., according to Fort Stewart personnel.

There are no injuries reported.

The driver has been arrested, and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and Military Police are on the scene.

Fort Stewart personnel said there is no active threat this time, and the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tadarrius Bean, 24
Former officer Tedarrius Bean’s attorney confirms that Bean is in fact moving forward with motion for separate trial
Man arrested after fatal crash on Getwell, did not have driver’s license, police say
Man arrested after fatal crash on Getwell, did not have driver’s license, police say
Memphis Police Department investigating the shooting scene on Falcon Street.
MPD investigates death of man in Westwood
Man throws large rock through window, threatens business owner, police say
Man throws large rock through window, damages business owner's property, police say
Former TN Senator Roy Herron
Former Senator Roy Herron dies after jet ski accident

Latest News

Attorney Ben Crump and family of Jarveon Hudspeth call for Sheriff’s Office to release body cam...
Attorney, family wants body cam footage released after death of 21-year-old by deputy
FILE - A voter drops his ballot in a drop box at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation...
Deep partisanship will be on display as Congress releases competing voting bills
New Bedford Public Library Director Olivia Melo, points to a stamp dating to 1882 when the New...
Extremely overdue book returned to library 119 years later
James Lewis, a suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area in...
Suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 in 1982 found dead, police say
After spending almost two hours on their boat enjoying the sun, a Vermont couple turned back...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Stowaway raccoons take over couple’s boat ride