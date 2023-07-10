Memphis left hander drafted by Tampa Bay Rays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis left-handed pitcher Dalton Fowler was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Fowler was selected in the 9th round, 273rd overall, by Tampa.

Fowler was named American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year for 2023.

The 6-foot-6-inch lefty struck out 112 batters with a 4.24 ERA in 85 innings.

Fowler is the first Tiger drafted since Hunter Goodman in 2021.

Fowler is the highest Tiger drafted since Jonathan Bowlan was taken in the second round in 2018.

