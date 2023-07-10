Man throws large rock through window, threatens business owner, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has charged and arrested a man for damaging the property of a business owner.

On July 8, Matthew Pennington, 40, arrived at the Window World on Summer Avenue.

According to police, Pennington started to kick the door of the business and yell at the owner.

Police say Pennington then left and returned with a large rock, throwing it through the business owner’s car window.

Pennington was taken into police custody and is facing a number of charges including vandalism.

