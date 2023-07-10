Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man throws large rock through window, threatens business owner, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has charged and arrested a man for damaging the property of a business owner.

On July 8, Matthew Pennington, 40, arrived at the Window World on Summer Avenue.

According to police, Pennington started to kick the door of the business and yell at the owner.

Police say Pennington then left and returned with a large rock, throwing it through the business owner’s car window.

Pennington was taken into police custody and is facing a number of charges including vandalism.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tadarrius Bean, 24
Former officer Tedarrius Bean’s attorney confirms that Bean is in fact moving forward with motion for separate trial
SCSO searching for 3-year-old child missing
Neighbors heartbroken over disappearance of 3-year-old boy
1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash on Getwell Road, police say
1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash on Getwell Road, police say
Body of deceased 3-year-old has been identified as Israel Powell, Sheriff’s Office confirms
Body of deceased 3-year-old has been identified as Israel Powell, Sheriff’s Office confirms
Benjamin Rice, 22
Man accused of causing head-on crash with Good Samaritan who saw girlfriend wave for help

Latest News

MPD: 2 adults, 1 juvenile in critical condition after crash on Airways
MPD: 2 adults, 1 juvenile in critical condition after crash on Airways
Man throws large rock through window, threatens business owner, police say
Woman attempts to shoot neighbor, trigger jams
Woman attempts to shoot neighbor, trigger jams saving his life, police say
Rain will move out this evening and Monday will feature lots of sunshine
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast 7/9/23