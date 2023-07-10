Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man accused of impersonating security guard, steals over $10K

The man accused of impersonating security guard employee and stealing over $10,000.
The man accused of impersonating security guard employee and stealing over $10,000.(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of impersonating a security guard and stealing over $10,000.

Officers responded to the fraud complaint on June 20 at Lenox Park Boulevard.

Police were told that a man began impersonating an employee at Allied Universal Security in May.

The suspect met with employees and exchanged invalid gas cards with valid gas cards, according to Memphis Police Department.

He used the gas cards to make large fuel purchases totaling more than $10,000.

No arrest has been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this fraud should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tadarrius Bean, 24
Former officer Tedarrius Bean’s attorney confirms that Bean is in fact moving forward with motion for separate trial
Memphis Police Department investigating the shooting scene on Falcon Street.
MPD investigates death of man in Westwood
Man arrested after fatal crash on Getwell, did not have driver’s license, police say
Man arrested after fatal crash on Getwell, did not have driver’s license, police say
Former TN Senator Roy Herron
Former Senator Roy Herron dies after jet ski accident
Man robs multiple food trucks, steals cash and personal belongings, MPD says
Man breaks into 5 food trucks, charged with burglary, police say

Latest News

Families celebrate becoming first-time homebuyers
Families celebrate becoming first-time homebuyers
Patric Ferguson, 31
Former MPD officer out on bond after allegedly kidnapping, murdering man while on duty in 2021
Master stylist shares connection between hair and health
Master stylist shares connection between hair and health
1 injured during shooting on Prescott Rd.
Man killed in Parkway Village, driven to gas station