Man accused of impersonating security guard, steals over $10K

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of impersonating a security guard and stealing over $10,000.

Officers responded to the fraud complaint on June 20 at Lenox Park Boulevard.

Police were told that a man began impersonating an employee at Allied Universal Security in May.

The suspect met with employees and exchanged invalid gas cards with valid gas cards, according to Memphis Police Department.

He used the gas cards to make large fuel purchases totaling more than $10,000.

No arrest has been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this fraud should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

