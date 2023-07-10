Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Funeral arrangements set for basketball legend Nikki McCray-Penson

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements are set for basketball legend Nikki McCray-Penson, who died last week at the age of 51.

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer was a star player for Collierville High School, University of Tennessee, Team USA and in the WNBA.

After that, she was head coach at Old Dominion and later Mississippi State.

Her services will be held Saturday, July 15 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Knoxville, with a visitation at 1 p.m.

Loved ones ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the KayYow Fund.

