First Alert Forecast: patchy fog to sunshine Monday; heat returns mid-week

MONDAY: After soggy and stormy periods through the weekend, we’ll trend calmer and quieter getting back into the groove of things this upcoming week. Areas of fog and low clouds may linger a bit through the morning hours, but we’ll trend sunny and seasonably mild mid-July with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A rogue shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but most will remain dry. We’ll stay mostly to partly clear overnight with lows in the 60s to near 70.

TUESDAY: After a day with a refreshing north breeze, the muggier air will begin to head back northward as our wind turn back from the south. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies as temperatures climb toward the lower 90s by the afternoon of your Tuesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An expanding ridge of high pressure will build eastward toward the Mid-South – helping to surge temperatures and humidity levels up again through mid-late week. While high pressure typically helps to suppress storm development – being on the edge of the ridge could set us up to see a few waves of storms dropping in from the northwest on occasion. In the meantime, most days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with hit or miss storm risk with highs in the middle 90s; lows in the middle 70s. Heat indices will likely hit near-critical levels during this time. A few evenings and nights could feature gusty storm complex moving into the region. This impending pattern looks to break by the end of the upcoming weekend.

