Attorneys argue self-defense in Ja Morant’s lawsuit dismissal request

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for Ja Morant appeared in court Monday morning over a lawsuit filed against the Grizzlies star following an altercation at Morant’s home last year.

The altercation involved a teenager and a pick-up game of basketball.

Josh Holloway filed a lawsuit against Morant back in January, accusing the two-time NBA All-Star of punching him in the face and flashing a gun during a pick-up basketball game at Morant’s house last July.

Morant filed a countersuit in Shelby County Circuit Court saying he was defending himself after Holloway threw a basketball at his head.

In Morant’s filing, he said he’s the victim of slander, battery, and assault and that Holloway’s accusations of assault have hurt his image and cost him money.

No decision on the dismissal of the lawsuit was made Monday.

The two sides will be back in court Wednesday.

