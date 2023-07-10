Attorney Ben Crump and family of Jarveon Hudspeth call for Sheriff’s Office to release body cam footage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump and the family of Jarveon Hudspeth will be holding a news conference in which they will be calling for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to release body cam footage from the traffic stop incident that led to Jarveon Hudspeth’s death.

Crump will also address the motion by the City of Memphis to dismiss the Nichols’ family’s lawsuit against the city for the death of Tyre Nichols.

The news conference will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

