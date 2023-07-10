1 injured during shooting on Prescott Rd.
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Monday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at a gas station at 2:03 a.m. on Prescott Road.
According to MPD dispatch, one person was shot.
There is no suspect information at this time.
