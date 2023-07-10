1 injured during shooting on Prescott Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at a gas station at 2:03 a.m. on Prescott Road.

According to MPD dispatch, one person was shot.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.