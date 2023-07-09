Woman, teen injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman and a teen were injured in a shooting on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 2:00 a.m. on 1335 North Bellevue.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The second victim, a 29-year-old woman shot on North Bellevue, was found on Bonnie Street and was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.