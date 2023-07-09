Advertise with Us
Woman, teen injured in North Memphis shooting

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman and a teen were injured in a shooting on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 2:00 a.m. on 1335 North Bellevue.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The second victim, a 29-year-old woman shot on North Bellevue, was found on Bonnie Street and was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

