Woman attempts to shoot neighbor, trigger jams saving his life, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman after she attempted to shoot her neighbor during an altercation.

On July 8, Starmeshia Lewis got into a verbal disagreement with her neighbor that turned physical.

According to police, Lewis pointed a gun at her neighbor’s face and pulled the trigger.

Police say that the trigger jammed, saving the life of the neighbor.

After the gun jammed, Lewis retorted, “God saved your a** tonight.”

Upon further investigation, police took Lewis into custody.

Lewis is currently facing an aggravated assault charge.

