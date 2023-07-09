Advertise with Us
Woman attempts to shoot neighbor, trigger jams saving his life, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman after she attempted to shoot her neighbor during an altercation.

On July 8, Starmeshia Lewis got into a verbal disagreement with her neighbor that turned physical.

According to police, Lewis pointed a gun at her neighbor’s face and pulled the trigger.

Police say that the trigger jammed, saving the life of the neighbor.

After the gun jammed, Lewis retorted, “God saved your a** tonight.”

Upon further investigation, police took Lewis into custody.

Lewis is currently facing an aggravated assault charge.

