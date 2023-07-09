Woman attempts to shoot neighbor, trigger jams saving his life, police say
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman after she attempted to shoot her neighbor during an altercation.
On July 8, Starmeshia Lewis got into a verbal disagreement with her neighbor that turned physical.
According to police, Lewis pointed a gun at her neighbor’s face and pulled the trigger.
Police say that the trigger jammed, saving the life of the neighbor.
After the gun jammed, Lewis retorted, “God saved your a** tonight.”
Upon further investigation, police took Lewis into custody.
Lewis is currently facing an aggravated assault charge.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.