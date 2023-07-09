Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say

Some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped, the Franklin Police Department reported.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A soccer coach based in Franklin, Tennessee is accused of drugging and raping children and recording videos of the attacks. Police are working to identify all of the victims.

Para español, haga clic aquí.

Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, recorded himself raping unconscious boys between the ages of 9 and 17 over the course of 20 years, according to the Franklin Police Department. Many of the victims were Hispanic, police said.

Only two victims have been identified even though detectives said recordings of the rapes of at least 10 children were found on Campos’ phone.

Detectives with the Franklin Police Department said some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped.

#BREAKING Drugged, raped and recorded. A Franklin soccer coach is accused of carrying out attacks against children and...

Posted by WSMV 4, Nashville on Sunday, July 9, 2023

Police hope people who know Campos can help identify the remaining victims.

A restaurant contacted police after finding videos on a phone left behind by a customer. Workers were hoping to find information about the phone’s owner. “What they found, instead, were dozens of unconscionable videos and pictures,” Franklin Police Department Lt. Charlie Warner said.

Hundreds of videos and pictures, described as disturbing by FPD detectives, were found on Campos’ phone, according to detectives.

Authorities said they were alerted to the images on June 22 and that Campos was arrested on June 23 after authorities spotted his car in a Cool Springs parking lot.

Campos has lived in two different Franklin neighborhoods over the last 20 years: most recently Glass Lane in the downtown area and Hill Estates before that, according to police.

Detectives said he targeted nearby school playgrounds and recruited children to play on his soccer team. Campos is accused of grooming many of the children and then inviting them to his home where he drugged and raped them.

Campos is in custody on charges of child rape and sexual exploitation of a minor. More charges are expected.

Anyone with children associated with Campos is urged to contact FPD by calling (615) 794-2513 or emailing this address.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A brief dry pattern in place before rain chances and temperatures will rise by midweek

Sagay's Sunday night First Alert Forecast 7/9/23

Updated: 9 minutes ago

Top Story

Attorney Ben Crump and family of Jarveon Hudspeth call for Sheriff’s Office to release body cam...

Attorney Ben Crump and family of Jarveon Hudspeth call for Sheriff’s Office to release body cam footage

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Joel Griffin Moore
Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump and the family of Jarveon Hudspeth will be holding a news conference in which they will be calling for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to release body cam footage from the traffic stop incident that led to Jarveon Hudspeth’s death.

News

MPD: 2 adults, 1 juvenile in critical condition after crash on Airways

MPD: 2 adults, 1 juvenile in critical condition after crash on Airways

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joel Griffin Moore
Memphis Police Department notifies the public of a crash that left 2 adults and one juvenile in critical condition.

Crime

Man throws large rock through window, threatens business owner, police say

Man throws large rock through window, threatens business owner, police say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joel Griffin Moore
Memphis Police Department has charged and arrested a man for damaging the property of a business owner.

News

Man throws large rock through window, threatens business owner, police say

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Crime

Woman attempts to shoot neighbor, trigger jams

Woman attempts to shoot neighbor, trigger jams saving his life, police say

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joel Griffin Moore
Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman after she attempted to shoot her neighbor during an altercation.

News

Rain will move out this evening and Monday will feature lots of sunshine

Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast 7/9/23

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Woman attempts to shoot neighbor, trigger jams saving his life, police say

Updated: 5 hours ago

Crime

Man arrested after fatal crash on Getwell, did not have driver’s license, police say

Man arrested after fatal crash on Getwell, did not have driver’s license, police say

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joel Griffin Moore
Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man for driving without a valid license.

News

Former TN Senator Roy Herron

Report: Former Senator Roy Herron dies after jet ski accident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Danica Sauter
Former Senator Roy Herron has died, according to statements made by some Tennessee leaders.

News

Man arrested after fatal crash on Getwell, did not have driver’s license, police say

Updated: 6 hours ago