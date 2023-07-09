Periods of rain and storms again today and a few could be strong to severe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Rain and the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms will impact our Sunday bringing the threat of heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail to the area. Some storms may contain heavy rainfall which could pose a threat for flooding for some, especially with saturated grounds from recent rainfall. A few storms will remain possible each day this week with the heating of the day but the main thing will be the extreme heat and humidity next week as the “feels like” temperatures will be back into the triple digits.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the upper 70 to low 80s

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a stray shower possible before midnight, a light Northeast wind, overnight lows in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny with a stray shower possible, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer along with a slight chance of a stay afternoon shower or storm, highs in the low 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a chance of an isolated afternoon shower or storm, highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy, hotter, and muggier with another chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures in the mid 90s.

