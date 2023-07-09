Man arrested after fatal crash on Getwell, did not have driver’s license, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man for driving without a valid license.

On July 8, Gibler Jose Calero, 34, was involved in a crash at Getwell Road and Mallory Avenue that left one person dead.

According to police, Calero was identified as the driver involved in the crash.

Police say that Calero did not have a valid driver’s license or proof of insurance.

After the crash, he was taken to a nearby hospital to treat minor injuries.

Calero was later taken into police custody and is facing a charge of driving without a license.

