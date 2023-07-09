Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man arrested after fatal crash on Getwell, did not have driver’s license, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man for driving without a valid license.

On July 8, Gibler Jose Calero, 34, was involved in a crash at Getwell Road and Mallory Avenue that left one person dead.

According to police, Calero was identified as the driver involved in the crash.

Police say that Calero did not have a valid driver’s license or proof of insurance.

After the crash, he was taken to a nearby hospital to treat minor injuries.

Calero was later taken into police custody and is facing a charge of driving without a license.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tadarrius Bean, 24
Former officer Tedarrius Bean’s attorney confirms that Bean is in fact moving forward with motion for separate trial
SCSO searching for 3-year-old child missing
Neighbors heartbroken over disappearance of 3-year-old boy
1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash on Getwell Road, police say
1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash on Getwell Road, police say
Benjamin Rice, 22
Man accused of causing head-on crash with Good Samaritan who saw girlfriend wave for help
Suspect robbing a Walgreens store.
MPD searching for man who robbed Walgreens at gunpoint

Latest News

Man arrested after fatal crash on Getwell, did not have driver’s license, police say
Memphis Police Department investigating the shooting scene on Falcon Street.
MPD investigates death of man in Westwood
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Woman, teen injured in North Memphis shooting
Rain and storms again today. A few storms could contain gusty wind and heavy rainfall
Sagay's Sunday midday First Alert Forecast