Families celebrate becoming first-time homebuyers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Saturday proved to be a monumental day for nearly two-dozen Memphis families who officially became first-time home buyers.

It was a day of celebration for 22 families who now have the keys to their own homes.

“I just been bouncing from house to house, couch to couch,” Terry Wallace said. Basically, I was homeless ... now look at me.”

Terry and Denise Wallace began their home-buying journey back in 2019.

COVID set them back, but the couple says they’re now overjoyed.

Terry says purchasing a home was especially monumental for him, as he’s now the first homeowner in his family.

“Being able to leave generational wealth, being able to have children, and knowing that this is yours,” Denise Wallace said. This is something that you can hold on to and you can start and build fresh ... from a home that your parents were able to provide for you.”

It’s all thanks to Habitat for Humanity’s affordable mortgage program.

The organization says it was able to close 30 loans this past fiscal year.

“The program offers a zero-interest mortgage that is how we make it affordable,” Dwayne Spencer President & CEO of Habitat For Humanity Greater Memphis said, “There are all these myths out there where people think Habitat gives houses away, we absolutely do not. It’s a home-buying program with a 30-year mortgage, but no interest.”

Applicants are required to attend 13 weeks of homebuyer education, save an emergency fund, contribute earnest money toward a down payment, and pay a monthly note on a 30-year mortgage.

The requirements were all steps the Wallaces say were well worth it.

“You don’t know how to budget the money properly; you never know that until you get in that situation,” Denise Wallace said. “So just knowing that you have something of your own and how to take care of it, who to call and when to call them.”

“It’s a beautiful thing,” Spencer said. We’re creating the opportunity for families to stop spending 40 or 50 percent on household expenses and bring it down to a more controllable, about 30 percent, which they could not do by renting.”

The new home buyers closed out their celebrations by reciting the Dedication of Homes.

Terry Wallace says his perspective and life have changed for the better.

He also encourages men facing a similar situation as his to step out on faith, and make a change.

“Never give up hope,” he said. Keep going, stay prayed up, and if you hang around the wrong crowd--get away from them.”

To learn more about how to become a first-time home buyer, visit MemphisHabitat.org.

