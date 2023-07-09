Advertise with Us
Body of deceased 3-year-old has been identified as Israel Powell, Sheriff’s Office confirms

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Earlier this week, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office found a body during the search for missing 3-year-old, Israel Powell.

Just in, the body found has been positively identified by the Medical Examiner’s office as the young Israel Powell.

As reported, deputies were called to the area of East Holmes Road near Hacks Cross Road where he went missing early Friday morning.

Israel Powell, 3, was last seen on Laurel Springs Drive.

