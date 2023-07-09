1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash on Getwell Road, police say
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department notifies the public of a fatal crash on Getwell.
Around 5:47 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a vehicle that crashed into a pole at Getwell and Mallory.
Once the police arrived, they discovered three people were injured.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another was transported to a nearby hospital in non-critical condition.
The third person was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.