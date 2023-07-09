1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash on Getwell Road, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department notifies the public of a fatal crash on Getwell.

Around 5:47 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a vehicle that crashed into a pole at Getwell and Mallory.

Once the police arrived, they discovered three people were injured.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another was transported to a nearby hospital in non-critical condition.

The third person was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

