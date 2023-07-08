Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to yet another stormy weekend

By Ron Childers
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain and thunderstorms have plagued the Mid-South for the past five weekends and another round is on tap for this weekend. Rain and thunderstorms will impact Saturday and Sunday bringing the threat of heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail to the area. That will be followed by another round of extreme heat and humidity next week the will push “feels like” temperatures back into the triple digits.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a light Southwest wind, and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the mid 80s

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms mainly before midnight, a light Southwest wind, overnight lows in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid 80s, and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows near 70. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer along with a slight chance of a stay afternoon shower or storm, highs in the low 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a chance of an isolated afternoon shower shower or storm, highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy, hotter, and muggier with another chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures in the mid 90s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

