Woman injured after train strikes car in East Memphis
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in the hospital after her car was struck by a train in East Memphis on Friday.
Memphis police say officers are still on the scene at the tracks at Southern Avenue and Perkins Extended.
A woman was pulled from the car and transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
The train is still at a halt.
Drivers are asked to use an alternative route to cross the tracks in the area.
