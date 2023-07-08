Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Woman injured after train strikes car in East Memphis

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in the hospital after her car was struck by a train in East Memphis on Friday.

Memphis police say officers are still on the scene at the tracks at Southern Avenue and Perkins Extended.

A woman was pulled from the car and transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

The train is still at a halt.

Drivers are asked to use an alternative route to cross the tracks in the area.

The scene at Southern Avenue and Perkins Extended
The scene at Southern Avenue and Perkins Extended(Action News 5)
The scene at Southern Avenue and Perkins Extended
The scene at Southern Avenue and Perkins Extended(Action News 5)

