Woman injured after train strikes car in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in the hospital after her car was struck by a train in East Memphis on Friday.

Memphis police say officers are still on the scene at the tracks at Southern Avenue and Perkins Extended.

A woman was pulled from the car and transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

The train is still at a halt.

Drivers are asked to use an alternative route to cross the tracks in the area.

The scene at Southern Avenue and Perkins Extended (Action News 5)

